 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19762428 Edited 27 August 2025 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • V-sync off by default
  • Window mode on by default
  • Esc key, East button gamepad to back out of UI menus
  • Fix special combo attack spamming bugs
  • Add Exit button on Main Menu
  • Add graphics Settings UI in pause menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3947561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link