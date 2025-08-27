- V-sync off by default
- Window mode on by default
- Esc key, East button gamepad to back out of UI menus
- Fix special combo attack spamming bugs
- Add Exit button on Main Menu
- Add graphics Settings UI in pause menu
Minor Patch August 27 2025
