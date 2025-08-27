 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19762368 Edited 27 August 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Uhm...whoops! Haha, sorry! I broke Severance Mika...

Her pay will be deducted for this blunder. Because this definitely wasn't my fault!


Bug • Fixes

-Fixed a bug in which Severance Mika simply would not draw Cubes
-Fixed a bug in which Blood-Soaked Tigerfish's defense counter would persist between Nodes
-Fixed a bug in which Cubes that upgrade on use could bypass the new Cube draw system (eg; I am The Strongest, God-ish, Cheap Highs, etc.)
-Fixed a bug in which restarting the Node after Golden Feathers activated could cause the player to bug out

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3463911
