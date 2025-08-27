Uhm...whoops! Haha, sorry! I broke Severance Mika...
Her pay will be deducted for this blunder. Because this definitely wasn't my fault!
Bug • Fixes
-Fixed a bug in which Severance Mika simply would not draw Cubes
-Fixed a bug in which Blood-Soaked Tigerfish's defense counter would persist between Nodes
-Fixed a bug in which Cubes that upgrade on use could bypass the new Cube draw system (eg; I am The Strongest, God-ish, Cheap Highs, etc.)
-Fixed a bug in which restarting the Node after Golden Feathers activated could cause the player to bug out
Patch • Notes - Early Access 0.1.4.1
Update notes via Steam Community
