Lifestyle can now shorten or lengthen the duration of a cold or flu, with a maximum bonus of -50% duration and a maximum penalty of +25% duration. This amount is rolled randomly along with the duration when you first get sick.

The common cold now makes you cough far less often, but it does make you sneeze. You can suppress sneezing with antihistamines. Cough syrup already includes antihistamines and is the best medicine for your cold, but if you can't find any, allergy medicine will help too.

The disease resistant trait, in addition to reducing the chance you get sick at all, now also rolls twice for disease duration and gives you the lower of the two rolls.

There are now several new sources of lifestyle penalties, as it was previously too easy to keep lifestyle capped with nothing but vitamins and exercise. Wearing filthy clothing, having very low morale, having any body part under 50% HP, eating mutant meat, and being sleep deprived all negatively impact your lifestyle. In general, these penalties are applied only once per day (even if all your body parts are at 1 HP or you're wearing a fully filthy outfit) and are quite small, meaning they will not individually tank your lifestyle, but if you do not take care of yourself, they may add up to substantial penalties.