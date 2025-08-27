Bug Fixes:
- A certain phone call section now overlays properly.
- A certain art section now allows you to draw properly.
- A certain phone call no longer softlocks you
- A certain Market no longer disapearing during a late game section
- Rebirth 2's multiplier no longer resets.
- A certain power outage no longer crashes? (it didnt crash in testing, let me know in the server please!)
- A certain scene during a specific difficulty now plays properly
Removals:
- the win button in melvin's shop. i cant believe you guys fat fingered that.
Changes:
- Two "Blue" Jellies have been changed.
Additions:
- File Stars!
- Added green fade to the main menu, how did I miss that?
- Version Number at the bottom right of the main menu
- a few more minor visuals
01.00.02
