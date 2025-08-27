Bug Fixes:- A certain phone call section now overlays properly.- A certain art section now allows you to draw properly.- A certain phone call no longer softlocks you- A certain Market no longer disapearing during a late game section- Rebirth 2's multiplier no longer resets.- A certain power outage no longer crashes? (it didnt crash in testing, let me know in the server please!)- A certain scene during a specific difficulty now plays properlyRemovals:- the win button in melvin's shop. i cant believe you guys fat fingered that.Changes:- Two "Blue" Jellies have been changed.Additions:- File Stars!- Added green fade to the main menu, how did I miss that?- Version Number at the bottom right of the main menu- a few more minor visuals