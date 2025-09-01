 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19762230 Edited 1 September 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings scientists,

Here are patchnotes for today's hotfix:
  • Fixed a bug where clients picking up shelves with storage boxes on it would result in the items in the boxes being lost.
  • Garden grass mesh optimization.
  • Fixed the "stop-motion" effect on player characters, which, for some players, caused nausea.
  • Fixed the Deck Extractor not working for clients after the players used a Lift.
  • Fixed the issue where the host could not place pipes correctly when the airship was flying at high speed.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the players from completing all Suit Printer research progress in Studies>Research Station.

Team FFH

Changed files in this update

