Here are patchnotes for today's hotfix:
- Fixed a bug where clients picking up shelves with storage boxes on it would result in the items in the boxes being lost.
- Garden grass mesh optimization.
- Fixed the "stop-motion" effect on player characters, which, for some players, caused nausea.
- Fixed the Deck Extractor not working for clients after the players used a Lift.
- Fixed the issue where the host could not place pipes correctly when the airship was flying at high speed.
- Fixed an issue preventing the players from completing all Suit Printer research progress in Studies>Research Station.
Team FFH
Changed files in this update