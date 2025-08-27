Here’s what’s new in this update:
Engine Upgrade: Updated Unreal Engine from 5.5 → 5.6 for improved stability and future features.
DLSS Setting: DLSS for NVIDIA GPUs is now disabled by default. You can still manually enable it in the graphics options.
Visual Updates:
- Refreshed player avatar icon.
- Updated minigun icon for a sharper look.
- Boss Health Bar: Moved higher on the screen for better visibility during fights.
Thanks for playing and keep sending us your feedback – it really helps polish Wacky West!
Changed files in this update