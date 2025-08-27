 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19762217 Edited 27 August 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Howdy folks! 🤠
Here’s what’s new in this update:

Engine Upgrade: Updated Unreal Engine from 5.5 → 5.6 for improved stability and future features.

DLSS Setting: DLSS for NVIDIA GPUs is now disabled by default. You can still manually enable it in the graphics options.

Visual Updates:
  • Refreshed player avatar icon.
  • Updated minigun icon for a sharper look.
  • Boss Health Bar: Moved higher on the screen for better visibility during fights.


Thanks for playing and keep sending us your feedback – it really helps polish Wacky West!

