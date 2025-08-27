 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19762151 Edited 27 August 2025 – 22:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug with dinosaur animations
- Changed adaptive performance on shadow distance and transparency
- Optimized billboards
- Optimized most open-world particles
- Increased compression of some trees for better performance
- Optimized some textures
- Fixed a bug with the "True Dark" skin when the game reloads

