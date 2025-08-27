Removed all AI generated content from the game and replaced with real, existing artwork

Added new SFX to the Husk

Added reworked and improved SFX with reverb in the later sections of the game

Fixed a bug where, if you were reading a note and you got killed, the note would permanently stay on screen

Fixed a bug where you could pick up items from the safe without inputting the password

Fixed an issue where a door’s animation wasn’t properly synced up with the audio