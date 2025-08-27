 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19762129
  • Removed all AI generated content from the game and replaced with real, existing artwork

  • Added new SFX to the Husk

  • Added reworked and improved SFX with reverb in the later sections of the game

  • Fixed a bug where, if you were reading a note and you got killed, the note would permanently stay on screen

  • Fixed a bug where you could pick up items from the safe without inputting the password

  • Fixed an issue where a door’s animation wasn’t properly synced up with the audio

  • Improved the mixing for several different sounds across the whole game


