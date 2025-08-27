Removed all AI generated content from the game and replaced with real, existing artwork
Added new SFX to the Husk
Added reworked and improved SFX with reverb in the later sections of the game
Fixed a bug where, if you were reading a note and you got killed, the note would permanently stay on screen
Fixed a bug where you could pick up items from the safe without inputting the password
Fixed an issue where a door’s animation wasn’t properly synced up with the audio
Improved the mixing for several different sounds across the whole game
Changed files in this update