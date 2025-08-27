It’s only been a few days since launch, but the first feedback is already pouring in. We’re taking it seriously (seriously, seriously).

To meet you halfway, we’ve added a few of the treats you asked for - and fixed the things that were hurting your eyes or breaking your immersion. Some of these changes are small, but important; others may open doors you didn’t know were there.

What’s in this update:

2 new endings (3 in total now)

New trash icon on desktop (don’t you dare click it! ;>)

1 new achievement for secret endings (will you be the one to uncover it?)

Adjusted lore to the new endings, and updated existing mails (some changes are minor, but important for the underlying secret ;>)

Added new clues inside mails and other endings for the achievement: Ghost in the Machine

Added proper ending screen (you’ll finally know when the game ends… or does it?)

Added a Pause button to SMILE.DOG.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the achievement for reading all emails was unlocked too early (only initial emails).

Installation progress bar can no longer be tampered with.

Fixed an issue where Mary’s email would sometimes not arrive.

Fixed notifications still appearing after factory reset.

Fixed all emails being marked as read after factory reset.

Fixed loading of read/unread email statuses.

Removed extra whitespace from the license agreement.

Fixed minor language issues and missing translations.

And there’s more where that came from.

What’s next?

We’re planning to add one more ending - in a slightly different form than before - and, knowing you, probably another batch of fixes :D



Play. Dig. Theorize. Share what you find.

And remember: don’t let it see you smile.