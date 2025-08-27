 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 27 August 2025 Build 19762125 Edited 27 August 2025 – 22:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s only been a few days since launch, but the first feedback is already pouring in. We’re taking it seriously (seriously, seriously).

To meet you halfway, we’ve added a few of the treats you asked for - and fixed the things that were hurting your eyes or breaking your immersion. Some of these changes are small, but important; others may open doors you didn’t know were there.

What’s in this update:

  • 2 new endings (3 in total now)

  • New trash icon on desktop (don’t you dare click it! ;>)

  • 1 new achievement for secret endings (will you be the one to uncover it?)

  • Adjusted lore to the new endings, and updated existing mails (some changes are minor, but important for the underlying secret ;>)

  • Added new clues inside mails and other endings for the achievement: Ghost in the Machine

  • Added proper ending screen (you’ll finally know when the game ends… or does it?)

  • Added a Pause button to SMILE.DOG.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the achievement for reading all emails was unlocked too early (only initial emails).

  • Installation progress bar can no longer be tampered with.

  • Fixed an issue where Mary’s email would sometimes not arrive.

  • Fixed notifications still appearing after factory reset.

  • Fixed all emails being marked as read after factory reset.

  • Fixed loading of read/unread email statuses.

  • Removed extra whitespace from the license agreement.

  • Fixed minor language issues and missing translations.

  • And there’s more where that came from.

What’s next?

We’re planning to add one more ending - in a slightly different form than before - and, knowing you, probably another batch of fixes :D

Play. Dig. Theorize. Share what you find.

And remember: don’t let it see you smile.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3895361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link