27 August 2025 Build 19762124 Edited 27 August 2025 – 22:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a couple of minor bugs, including 2 discovery tiles with wrong data, incorrect scoring for Competition at end of era, and minor issue where an AI that got 3 genetics points in the first era would not pass at end of round.

