27 August 2025 Build 19762120 Edited 27 August 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Nothing crazy, just two quick changes:

  • A little bug snuck by in the update allowing other upgrades to override the range on the new Plasma Bomb. This could cause inconsistent results depending on the upgrades you chose. Should now be fixed.
  • I also sped up the launch arc of the Plasma Bomb projectile, so it lands a little faster

