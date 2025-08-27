- A little bug snuck by in the update allowing other upgrades to override the range on the new Plasma Bomb. This could cause inconsistent results depending on the upgrades you chose. Should now be fixed.
- I also sped up the launch arc of the Plasma Bomb projectile, so it lands a little faster
Hotfix 0.12.01
Nothing crazy, just two quick changes:
