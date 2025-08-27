 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19762065 Edited 27 August 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has an official Linux build now!

Please let us know if you encounter any issues. We want your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2179851
macOS 64-bit Depot 2179852
Linux 64-bit Depot 2179853
