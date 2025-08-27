 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19762064 Edited 27 August 2025 – 22:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[ MISC ]
  • Stability improvements when using multi-command input binds.
  • Fixed issue where Jonathan Young music kit would loop incorrectly.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 2279721 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Windows Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
macOS Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Linux Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (General) Depot 735
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World) Depot 736
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World Assets) Depot 737
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Chinese Voice Audio) Depot 738
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link