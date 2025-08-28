We've just published Patch 1.03, which brings forward an array of fixes for reported issues, as well as some smaller overall improvements.

Meanwhile, we continue working on a larger set of updates and quality of life features coming in next week. We had aimed to have HDR added to all hardware with this patch, but had to delay it to next week due to some incorrect interactions between HDR and colour-blind settings.

We will also be sharing a roadmap very soon to provide you with a good overview of the incoming updates and improvements ahead, incorporating your feedback and suggestions.



In the meantime, see you in Aema!

