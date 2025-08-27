Hi everyone,
Here is another small update with the latest fixes about codex.
Version 1.3.07
FIXES
Fixed an issue where the number of codex entries for food was lower than the number of foods in the game.
Corrected codex entries for gems that were incorrectly sorted and contained duplicates.
Adjusted unique items collection for its achievement: previously, heroes would always receive unique weapons of the type they had more skill points in, making it very difficult to complete all the unique items. (One-handed or Two-handed) Now, there is a 25% chance to receive a unique weapon of the less-skilled type, making the achievement easier.
