27 August 2025 Build 19761810 Edited 27 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Here is another small update with the latest fixes about codex.

Version 1.3.07

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the number of codex entries for food was lower than the number of foods in the game.

  • Corrected codex entries for gems that were incorrectly sorted and contained duplicates.

  • Adjusted unique items collection for its achievement: previously, heroes would always receive unique weapons of the type they had more skill points in, making it very difficult to complete all the unique items. (One-handed or Two-handed) Now, there is a 25% chance to receive a unique weapon of the less-skilled type, making the achievement easier.

Changed files in this update

Terra Randoma Content Depot 1120401
