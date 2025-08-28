The content update I intended to make is nearly complete, and I hope it may be released on a certain special day, if possible...

In the meantime however, I located an occasional error that I had never been able to reproduce before, and still haven't been able to, but I DO believe I know what caused it, and I made the solution significantly smoother.

Mysterious Teleportation

I set up a safeguard earlier in my development for a rare circumstance where characters might get stuck in cutscenes. Occasionally, this seemed to trigger without TRULY being stuck (possibly on poorer computers or ones running streaming software or similar) and caused the safeguard to kick in, locking the character to their destination immediately.

I couldn't exactly find a way to make the engine work more correctly at this stage of post-development without changing a vast amount of other elements, so I hope that the new solution will be less intrusive. Now, the character will simply begin to move regardless of the system getting stuck, so rather than warping, characters will just walk towards their location with a minor delay at the same speed they usually would've and without collision.

Bug Reports

Unfortunately as stated, I couldn't actually find a way to reproduce this bug. I want to thank several users and a few Twitch streamers who helped me find this explaining their situations or having clips where this occurred themselves, and I apologize to those who have been affected by this.

If you DO still have this or new, similar issues, and find there is some error related to characters walking strangely or still teleporting at the start of some cutscenes, please send me a message or email in one of the following places:

X/Twitter:

https://x.com/SilvaMemoriaX

Steam Bug Reporter Thread:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3218680/discussions/0/598527550147298302/

Email:

silvamemoriax@gmail.com

I'll be sure to do my best to make the game as good as it can be!