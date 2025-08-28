 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19761588
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Peculiars!

This update has improved the audio levelling to make the dialogue in the game slightly louder, all the better for hearing the wonderful voice acting! The volume can still be decreased in the settings menu.

