This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Changes:

Dragonfly dropship now actually carries 10 soldiers as intended (in 6.1.0 it still carried 12 due to an error).

Reduced damage on Defender UFO weapon by 20%

Set some of the lower-tier Cleaners in the Cleaner Base to have ballistic Rifles, rather than Accelerated Rifles

Added a few more units to non-Sebillian versions of the first Terror Site (as it now occurs later than in Milestone 5)

Soldiers on the post-mission debrief screen are now ordered based on their position in the strike team (previously it was random).