28 August 2025 Build 19761585 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Changes:

  • Dragonfly dropship now actually carries 10 soldiers as intended (in 6.1.0 it still carried 12 due to an error).

  • Reduced damage on Defender UFO weapon by 20%

  • Set some of the lower-tier Cleaners in the Cleaner Base to have ballistic Rifles, rather than Accelerated Rifles

  • Added a few more units to non-Sebillian versions of the first Terror Site (as it now occurs later than in Milestone 5)

  • Soldiers on the post-mission debrief screen are now ordered based on their position in the strike team (previously it was random).

  • Non-Xenonaut units no longer play a sound when crouching, as it could be quite irritating hearing all the noises during the AI turn.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed Gauss Weapons breaking and crashing / having no ammo after the Gauss Weapon Upgrade project was completed.

  • Fixed a crash on the Armory screen.

  • Fixed a crash during the AI turn that could occur when carrying an unconscious soldier.

  • Fixed an issue where trying to "launch" an airborne dropship at a mission site threw an "actors in wrong state" error.

  • Fixed an issue where terrain objects covered by the first tile of visible shroud were not hiding correctly.

  • Fixed the Servitor model double-rendering.

  • Fixed the post-mission debrief screen showing "Killed in Action" if a soldier was actually "Missing in Action".

  • Fixed a number of issues with maps.

