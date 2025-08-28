This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Changes:
Dragonfly dropship now actually carries 10 soldiers as intended (in 6.1.0 it still carried 12 due to an error).
Reduced damage on Defender UFO weapon by 20%
Set some of the lower-tier Cleaners in the Cleaner Base to have ballistic Rifles, rather than Accelerated Rifles
Added a few more units to non-Sebillian versions of the first Terror Site (as it now occurs later than in Milestone 5)
Soldiers on the post-mission debrief screen are now ordered based on their position in the strike team (previously it was random).
Non-Xenonaut units no longer play a sound when crouching, as it could be quite irritating hearing all the noises during the AI turn.
Bugfixes:
Fixed Gauss Weapons breaking and crashing / having no ammo after the Gauss Weapon Upgrade project was completed.
Fixed a crash on the Armory screen.
Fixed a crash during the AI turn that could occur when carrying an unconscious soldier.
Fixed an issue where trying to "launch" an airborne dropship at a mission site threw an "actors in wrong state" error.
Fixed an issue where terrain objects covered by the first tile of visible shroud were not hiding correctly.
Fixed the Servitor model double-rendering.
Fixed the post-mission debrief screen showing "Killed in Action" if a soldier was actually "Missing in Action".
Fixed a number of issues with maps.
Changed depots in experimental branch