Shoutout to the GOAT, Mr_Skeleton, for discovering a LOT of bugs, 11 of his discovered that I hopefully fixed, with hopefully not but probably more to come:



Bugs Fixed:

- A few spelling error throughout fixed

- Running sound no longer plays when out of stamina

- Added additional ramps and such to crystal caves to prevent getting stuck on

- Flashing bar when planter is overheated no longer appears when switched back to clippers

- Fixed achievements not activating mid game

- Planter no longer grows grass on walls in caves and causing floating grass

- No longer randomly auto sells grass when not near computer

- Fixed geometry in dark forest where you no longer get stuck

- Fixes key cubes and now should be showing at the alter when collected

- Fixed one of the keys not appearing

- Planter no longer keeps shooting when swapping to clippers mid shoot



Balance change:

- Made normal grass give 50% more money (15 cents per)



Future notes:



There are more bugs I am aware of such as one of the achievements activating without proper conditions met, and will be released during the next update along more added features, with notably an additional device to the beginning part of the game that will hopefully make the beginning part less grindy, while also aiding mid and late game.



Lastly, please feel free to report any future bugs or even additional content that you think sounds interesting. While I wont say yes to all suggestions, my smooth brain would love additional input.