- For online matches, add a scrolling messages view in top-left
- AI in Offline Versus will now burst when reaching 5 Super meters and is in hitstun
- AI in Offline Versus will now Gem Cosmo if full Gem meter and no team is in Gem Cosmo state
- AI in Offline Versus can now do EX Speical moves and Pushblock (randomly)
- Fix dummies not retaining the set dummy states after going to char select
- Add Fireball+Heavy as a playback state
- Delay Arisette anim of 2L and 623M by 1f
- Delay Leznever anim of 2H by 1f
- Add Discord QR to Online menu
- Decrease volume of Bonso air thunderball SFX
- Lower the backround blocks in Training stage
- Add more failure messages (up to 241)
August 27, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2212401
Changed files in this update