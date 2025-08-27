 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19761507
Update notes via Steam Community
  • For online matches, add a scrolling messages view in top-left
  • AI in Offline Versus will now burst when reaching 5 Super meters and is in hitstun
  • AI in Offline Versus will now Gem Cosmo if full Gem meter and no team is in Gem Cosmo state
  • AI in Offline Versus can now do EX Speical moves and Pushblock (randomly)
  • Fix dummies not retaining the set dummy states after going to char select
  • Add Fireball+Heavy as a playback state
  • Delay Arisette anim of 2L and 623M by 1f
  • Delay Leznever anim of 2H by 1f
  • Add Discord QR to Online menu
  • Decrease volume of Bonso air thunderball SFX
  • Lower the backround blocks in Training stage
  • Add more failure messages (up to 241)

