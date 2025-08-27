Adjusted the Par scores used for level ranking.



Small update for Maze of Malice.The old Par scores were balanced around the old item drop rates which were changed before launch to be less frequent from the more common enemies but the Par scores remained. This meant it was harder to get the "Tall Order" achievement than it was supposed to be.I know things have been quiet. I've just been drifting along but going forward, I plan to put most of my work on the next game which is currently in pre-production. Maze of Malice won't totally be left out; I've got a neat lil content update in mind for it, especially for any of you who want harder combat encounters. I'll keep you all updated on it as I work on it, if I do.Alright, that's it. Thanks and enjoy!