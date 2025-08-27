- Continually attacking with melee weapons now performs a 4-hit combo instead of random attacks
- Boss and arena summons no longer proc the Soldier of Fortune, Pincushion, and Magic Touch perks
- Pincushion perk can now be transferred to Laughing Bird
- Prowler's Eyes potion now also highlights nearby chests
- Fixed Lodestone not working when far from the target ladder
- When teleporting to the combat arena for purple portals, fixed the arena's torches being extinguished for a second
- Fixed the Overhead Cleave and Concussive Strike techniques' damage bonuses not stacking with perks
- Fixed thrown items with the Next Size Up perk falling upwards
- Fixed dropped items with the Next Size Up perk not being visibly larger than other items
- Fixed the game-end screen's inventory being empty in some cases
Update 8/27
Update notes via Steam Community
