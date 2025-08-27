 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19761488 Edited 27 August 2025 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Continually attacking with melee weapons now performs a 4-hit combo instead of random attacks
  • Boss and arena summons no longer proc the Soldier of Fortune, Pincushion, and Magic Touch perks
  • Pincushion perk can now be transferred to Laughing Bird
  • Prowler's Eyes potion now also highlights nearby chests
  • Fixed Lodestone not working when far from the target ladder
  • When teleporting to the combat arena for purple portals, fixed the arena's torches being extinguished for a second
  • Fixed the Overhead Cleave and Concussive Strike techniques' damage bonuses not stacking with perks
  • Fixed thrown items with the Next Size Up perk falling upwards
  • Fixed dropped items with the Next Size Up perk not being visibly larger than other items
  • Fixed the game-end screen's inventory being empty in some cases

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247694
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link