



Updates:

ALL skills that craft now show a tick when you have enough items making it easier to find the items you can craft.

Buffed All Tools to have an Extra 10 Progress, helping the flow off the game, a base tool (Bronze used to take 7 actions - Down to 4).

Adjusted Cooking Burn Rate, Buffed players will burn less.

Buffed Teal Bloobberrie Xp.

Buffed Grey Bloobberrie xp.

Barkhor Level Requirement increased to Level 70 Cooking.





Bug Fixes:

Fixed Altar of Radiance not fading when you don't have the level requirement.

Fixed Altar of Radiance not updating input text colours.

Fixed Traveler's Boots not showing in the Item Compendium.

Fixed Crafting Skill guide clipping for the Loom tab.

Fixed Altar of Devouring Icon.

