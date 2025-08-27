 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19761414 Edited 27 August 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Pits now kill all enemies instantly, instead of dealing 10 damage
  • Bosses can no longer fall in pits
  • Adjusted difficulty levels 3 and 6
  • Made some enemies in the jungle a bit weaker
  • Less lava appears in the jungle now
  • Redesigned T-Rex's sprites
  • Safety Goggles now protect against lava

