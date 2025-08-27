- Pits now kill all enemies instantly, instead of dealing 10 damage
- Bosses can no longer fall in pits
- Adjusted difficulty levels 3 and 6
- Made some enemies in the jungle a bit weaker
- Less lava appears in the jungle now
- Redesigned T-Rex's sprites
- Safety Goggles now protect against lava
