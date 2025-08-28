Welcome, chefs!
Cheese - the glue that holds together every great omelet. We've rebalanced existing cheeses and added 6 new ones to help ensure every omelet can be enhanced to its fullest extent. Maybe you'll create something extra cheesy?
Huh, someone left a couple uncommon veggies laying around. You might as well take them too, chef.
As for the helpers, there are 7 new ones! Many of these helpers will help enhance these new cheeses. One of them even unlocks the true potential of Moldy ingredients. Perhaps you'll try it with the new Blue Cheese?
I'll allow you to discover what they all do yourself, chef! That's all for this update, but the next update will be decided by YOU! Head over to our Discord where you can participate in a poll that will determine what our next update will include. This next one will probably take around 2 weeks this time, and afterwards we'll begin working on our 2nd Major Update: Endless Mode which will arrive in late September.
So what do you want to see, chef? More Seafood? Tiny, undetectable legumes? Sticky Ingredients? A new radius mechanic? Or maybe some Hot Spicy Fire?
See you in a couple weeks, chefs!
-Chef Schu
v0.8.28 Patch Notes
Content
8 new ingredients
6 new cheeses
2 new uncommon veggies
7 new helpers
Cheese Rebalanced
There's now a cheese for each Texture and Preparation tag, as well as some cheeses that enable Dairy-focused builds and more well rounded cheeses. Our goal with this update was to make it so chefs want to use a cheese or 2 in their builds, just like any omelet is better with cheese.
American Cheese buffs
everythingProcessed
Cheddar
buffs Softgives points to touching Dairy ingredients
Havarti removed
Tags and rarities adjusted
Common cheeses now unlock more advanced cheeses
Art
Swiss cheese uses Havarti graphic
New Goat Cheese graphic
New Brie graphic
Balance
Fired Helpers trigger themself first before being destroyed
Exotic Supplier now grants a legendary ingredient when fired
Severance Package can no longer be fired
Moldy Customers have
50%40% chance of applying Moldy to ingredients
Moldy can't appear in first 2 rounds
We like that Moldy is a difficult trait and one that may require some planning to counter. Now you'll always have at least 2 rounds to prepare your pantry for Moldy and should have more dispenses that aren't full mold. We'll continue to monitor the difficulty.
Cucumber now unlocks Pickle, Goat Cheese unlocks Brie
You'll need to unlock both of these to play Scoochie Special again
Bug Fixes
Reworked colliders again to improve framerate (DJs should be better)
Fixed Grower/Shrinker customer traits (again)
Fixed bug where ingredients wouldn't pulse transparently when off omelet
Fixed bug where all outlines would highlight when hovering helpers from crate
Probably fixed bug where game could soft lock during scoring if ingredient was taken by conveyor belt at the start of scoring
If this happens to you, please send your \[USER]/AppData/LocalLow/SchuBoxGames/OmeletYouCook/Player.log to SchuBoxStudio@gmail.com, or in our Discord. Thank you!
Changed files in this update