Cheese - the glue that holds together every great omelet. We've rebalanced existing cheeses and added 6 new ones to help ensure every omelet can be enhanced to its fullest extent. Maybe you'll create something extra cheesy?

Huh, someone left a couple uncommon veggies laying around. You might as well take them too, chef.

As for the helpers, there are 7 new ones! Many of these helpers will help enhance these new cheeses. One of them even unlocks the true potential of Moldy ingredients. Perhaps you'll try it with the new Blue Cheese?

I'll allow you to discover what they all do yourself, chef! That's all for this update, but the next update will be decided by YOU! Head over to our Discord where you can participate in a poll that will determine what our next update will include. This next one will probably take around 2 weeks this time, and afterwards we'll begin working on our 2nd Major Update: Endless Mode which will arrive in late September.

So what do you want to see, chef? More Seafood? Tiny, undetectable legumes? Sticky Ingredients? A new radius mechanic? Or maybe some Hot Spicy Fire?

Vote Now!

See you in a couple weeks, chefs!

-Chef Schu

v0.8.28 Patch Notes

Content

8 new ingredients 6 new cheeses 2 new uncommon veggies

7 new helpers

Cheese Rebalanced There's now a cheese for each Texture and Preparation tag, as well as some cheeses that enable Dairy-focused builds and more well rounded cheeses. Our goal with this update was to make it so chefs want to use a cheese or 2 in their builds, just like any omelet is better with cheese. American Cheese buffs everything Processed Cheddar buffs Soft gives points to touching Dairy ingredients Havarti removed Tags and rarities adjusted Common cheeses now unlock more advanced cheeses



Art

Swiss cheese uses Havarti graphic

New Goat Cheese graphic

New Brie graphic

Balance

Fired Helpers trigger themself first before being destroyed Exotic Supplier now grants a legendary ingredient when fired Severance Package can no longer be fired

Moldy Customers have 50% 40% chance of applying Moldy to ingredients

Moldy can't appear in first 2 rounds We like that Moldy is a difficult trait and one that may require some planning to counter. Now you'll always have at least 2 rounds to prepare your pantry for Moldy and should have more dispenses that aren't full mold. We'll continue to monitor the difficulty.

Cucumber now unlocks Pickle, Goat Cheese unlocks Brie You'll need to unlock both of these to play Scoochie Special again



Bug Fixes