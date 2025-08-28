Riders!!! We're so stoked to drop our first HUGE update, now LIVE! It's been amazing seeing feedback since our Early Access launch 1 month ago. We've been hard at work to implement key updates and features based on that very same feedback. So, here's what's new!

Watch Video:

WE'RE ADDING NEW TRICKS!

Starting with 360's! These are triggered by pushing both sticks to the left or right. So, just like flips, these can be held for 720's, 1080's, or released to slow down rotation and land perfectly.

Now that spins are in MAVRIX, we'll start work on tweaking the rotation axis for dipped/dumped spins. We're excited to add some serious style to these! Please do let us know what you think!

GAMEPLAY FEATURES!

Session/respawn markers! You asked - we delivered. Drop a marker anywhere by pressing ‘Y’ / Triangle, then hold the same button to fast travel right back. Explore without losing your favourite spots! True freeride has arrived. Note, these currently have a 1km limit to encourage exploration with chairlifts. As ever, community feedback is welcomed to fine tune this!

Huge Suspension Enhancements! Not only have we improved our bike's suspension, the animation has been improved too. This means you now see the suspension moving over bumps/rocks/roots.

Speed tuck mechanic! Compress the right stick to adopt a streamlined tuck position, boosting your speed. Racing is getting serious!

Map Waypoints! Open the map and set your next destination with waypoint markers to help you navigate the world with ease. Multiple waypoints can be placed / removed.

We've smoothed handlebar steering in POV. It was obvious that this looked twitchy before, which was picked up by viewers of our video content too. POV mode now looks and feels much smoother - this is extra noticeable when fine tuning steering on our new tech challenge.....

NEW CONTENT!

New Race Track! Introducing Crazy Train.... inspired by our most popular race track in Mavrix, Helfare Hot Rod, this is 1 minute of pure speed! With a technical lower section featuring a whole new UCI Downhill inspired path type, racing is going to be intense! This major update will coincide with a leaderboard reset, to keep racing fair as the tracks are updated and short-cuts removed.

New tech challenge! 'The Deep End'! Tactically situated near Creek Side and Forest Jam, this will become a super useful fast-travel point, but only if you can complete it! This one is tough... take a deep breath!

2x New Chairlift! No more long uphill pedal sessions! These two new chairlifts will get you straight to Dragons Back and Bon Voyage, so you can focus on what matters... the race back down!

A whole new mountain! Positioned behind Bon Voyage, this mountain also has a fresh freeride area giving riders a chance to put the new session markers to work!

New Sponsor Challenges means more Moolah available!

New shop Items! With new Moolah up for grabs, we've added new Items to the shop. Including flannel shirts, white Five-Ten shoes, PinkEye Sunglasses and even an option to ride gloveless!

Localisation:

MAVRIX is now playable in Chinese! We've started work on other languages too, which we'll announce in our next update.

MISC:

Ongoing Performance Optimisation, Enjoy smoother gameplay and better performance with NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Ongoing Bug Fixes

IMPROVEMENTS

Final checkpoint on Helfare Hot Rod moved uphill for better pacing.

No more reversing at race starts.

Trail refinement, with short-cuts removed. Jolly Good left-hip jump improved for better gameplay!

Price tags now hidden on purchased items for a tidier shop view.

Added haptic feedback for Xbox controllers (toggle off in settings menu).

Post-race experience polished.

AFK players now receive a warning message before being kicked.

Compass icons now scale and fade based on distance to points of interest.

BUG FIXES

Main menu FPS is now capped.

Close Encounter Tech Challenge now correctly shows in Flow Fields region on the map region tracker.

Various fixes for collisions and floating landscape assets.

Leaderboard fixes ensure your position is always clearly highlighted.

Fixed a persistent blank retry prompt for players when resetting after going off-trail.

Bike skins now preview perfectly in the shop – no surprises!

What’s next?

Stay tuned because we’re just getting started! Don’t forget, your feedback is crucial. Head over to our Discord and share your thoughts, and help shape the future of MAVRIX:

https://discord.gg/3KSxeJjt

.Thanks for riding with us — see you on the trails! Legends.

— Matt, Jono & the MAVRIX Team