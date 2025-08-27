 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19761232 Edited 27 August 2025 – 21:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with Sliders and Gauges during rendering.
  • Fixed an issue with Save States after a Delete.
  • Fixed an issue with Save State identifiers.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
