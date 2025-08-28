Additional moonlet encounter.

Ships that are curious about you won't attempt to fly in formation when approaching you. This caused them to stop further away than they should in most cases, but fly too close to you if you rotated your ship while they were on approach. They will still attempt to not fly directly at you, but should stop at much more consistent distance and behave more reasonably.

Sometimes ships that were curious about you did not initiate comms, even if they wanted to.

Ephemeral events near the edges of the rings, such as derelict encounters, could randomly end up not cleared when you visited them, enabling you to salvage the same derelict twice or other shenanigans with events that were supposed to be one-off.

Fixed some fonts on Eagle Prospector HUD (both Imperial and Metric)

Bringing salvaged mines or other tampered drones along with a pirate lifepod or ship will not cause Big Bad Wolf to issue you extra unearned rewards for bringing prisoners.

Scrapwright Recovery Operation broadcasts sometimes got confused and gave you two different messages for a single derelict sighting. It caused the time such derelict was available for taking to extend beyond the intended period. They will check their sighting reports more rigorously now.

Clarified description of choice at the dive summary screen to make it clear that you are storing only minerals.

Polished up wording in some dialogues.