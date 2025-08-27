 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19761138 Edited 27 August 2025 – 21:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed Meta+ exploit
  • Fixed an issue where Tornadoes could incorrectly trigger Wrath Scattering
  • Meta+ bonus “Free Raven Banner” now works with the starter bonus “Free banner for the tower type of the first built tower”

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3028311
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3028312
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3028313
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link