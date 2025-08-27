Main Branch 1.0.79513 release 2025-08-27
Design
Duel map size is now smaller (45x45) and defaults to 2 players
Added new map size Tiny, which is the same size as the old Duel
Maximum Number of Opponents allowed is now set per map size at twice the default number of players
Random map size can no longer result in an actual map size that is too small to accommodate the chosen number of players
Added new Ultra-wide aspect ratio option to MP setup (map width is 40% of map height)
Each Victory condition is disabled for other players after first being achieved
It is no longer possible to lose the game after being the first to complete a victory condition
Tribes, Raiders, Rebels and Barbarians now more likely to pillage improvements and attack units rather than cities
All members of a team with a nation allied to a tribe can found cities on that tribe's sites, for an extra cost
The AI avoids founding a religion for a certain number of turns, depending on AI aggression and development levels
The AI can no longer start with improvements that are required for founding a religion (Shrines and Pastures)
Units that are no longer hidden because of an effect being removed remain hidden until they move or attack
Hidden scouts no longer get bounced several tiles away just to remain hidden in Trees
Make Peace/Alliance with a Tribe ambitions no longer require tribe contact and don't fail if the last contacted tribe is eliminated
Adad-Guppi and Ramesses II cannot die for the first 50 years (Wonders and Dynasties)
Slum improvements are now Urban (Behind the Throne)
Added new map script Desolation, a fertile land with deserts that expand over time (Wrath of Gods)
Occurrences no longer change terrain on a tile with an improvement (excluding roads) to a terrain type that is not supported by that improvement (Wrath of Gods)
Occurrences no longer remove roads when changing terrain to a type that doesn't support roads, unless impassable (Wrath of Gods)
Added new Sacrifice Courtier goal to the Wrath of Gods scenario
Drought raid event in the Wrath of Gods scenario can no longer occur in the first 20 turns or at all on Weak Tribe Level
Programming
AI improvements:
Pathfinder enhancements
Improved movement plans on congested maps
Combat tactics improvements
Fixed AI being less aggressive against other players than intended
Improved attacks out of staging areas
Founds cities for protection instead of retreating
Less likely to retreat healthy units after attacking in the same area
Better accounting for enemy power when allocating units to city defense and attack staging
Anchored ships are higher priority targets
More urgent repair of pillaged improvements
Revised specialist and improvement building priorities
Other programming changes:
Minor performance improvements
Occurrences are processed for each player separately during their turn
New game loading screen no longer waits for the prehistory to finish, improving load times on fast machines
Expanded and tweaked wording of warning of potential crashes on Raptor Lake CPUs
Owned DLCs on GoG are now cached in memory after receiving ownership
Better handling of modded XML paths on Windows
UI
Victory screen is updated when a player has met one of the victory conditions
Victory popup on game over mentions the last victory earned instead of the first
Score threshold for victory no longer shown after double/points victory achieved
Net yield tooltip now groups yields that subtract from each other (affects mods only)
Added loading screen hint about Advanced Help Text
Specialist help text without the advanced help text option now includes a simple yield total in the place of net modified yields
Cleaned up culture help text
Player and tribe tooltips no longer show relationship with unmet entities
Replaced icons for Strength and Weakness
Removed tile change notifications from game log
Localization text updates
More UI related actions allowed during another players turn (i.e. renaming cities, setting reminders)
Cloud notification emails no longer show details in Summary section if they appear in another category
Network games are now removed from the Current Games list for eliminated players
Bugs Fixed
Fixed 11th ambition / 2nd National ambition sometimes getting offered
Fixed null reference on exit to menu
Fixed tooltips clearing unnecessarily between turns
Fixed governor icon not updating after losing control of a city
Fixed tile recommendation icon interactability when tile status is active
Fixed possible crash if a mod eliminates a council position
Fixed tile border expansion when using the Game Editor
Fixed leader trait achievements not working when new leader already has trait
Fixed AI behavior for congested battlefields
Fixed pinned characters being shared between players
Fixed some game editor actions not working when it's not the active player's turn
Fixed AI building too many forts and in bad locations
Fixed incorrect AI danger calculations
Fixed Caravan animation being affected by "Follow AI moves" setting
Fixes to Multiple Continents map script
Fixed trigger text for some city culture events
Fixed assign governor tooltip showing incorrect opinion change
Fixed some duplicate titles in cloud email notifications
Fixed caravan missions not being able to be completed through unrevealed territory
Fixed governor project reminders not being dismissable
Fixed toggle buttons closing reminders panel
Fixed yield previews showing for improvement placement on invalid tiles with map tacks
Fixed custom overlay not restoring properly after hovering to build a road
Fixed a city site assignment bug that could result in AI cities on higher development levels not being grouped together
Fixed null icon in eliminated player text on MP game tooltips
Fixed cities not being able to be razed in no-character mode
Fixed AI sometimes not clearing or claiming city sites
Fixed net yield change tooltip for adjacent improvement modifiers
Fixed events incorrectly showing origin of foreign occurrence
Fixed display of family tab when large numbers of luxuries are sent to family
Fixed helptext performance issue
Fixed units sometimes not getting bounced from occurrence impassable tiles
Fixed XP floating text sometimes not appearing
Fixed map scripts allowing unreachable non-boundary tiles
Fixed missing Tribal Truce and Peace missions in No Characters
Fixed ethnicity helptext issue in Heroes of the Aegean 6
Fixed Kingship god icon positioning (Wrath of Gods)
Fixed global Occurrences (e.g. Drought, Plague) being more frequent than intended (Wrath of Gods)
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch