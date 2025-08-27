 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19761136 Edited 27 August 2025 – 20:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Branch 1.0.79513 release 2025-08-27

Design

  • Duel map size is now smaller (45x45) and defaults to 2 players

  • Added new map size Tiny, which is the same size as the old Duel

  • Maximum Number of Opponents allowed is now set per map size at twice the default number of players

  • Random map size can no longer result in an actual map size that is too small to accommodate the chosen number of players

  • Added new Ultra-wide aspect ratio option to MP setup (map width is 40% of map height)

  • Each Victory condition is disabled for other players after first being achieved

  • It is no longer possible to lose the game after being the first to complete a victory condition

  • Tribes, Raiders, Rebels and Barbarians now more likely to pillage improvements and attack units rather than cities

  • All members of a team with a nation allied to a tribe can found cities on that tribe's sites, for an extra cost

  • The AI avoids founding a religion for a certain number of turns, depending on AI aggression and development levels

  • The AI can no longer start with improvements that are required for founding a religion (Shrines and Pastures)

  • Units that are no longer hidden because of an effect being removed remain hidden until they move or attack

  • Hidden scouts no longer get bounced several tiles away just to remain hidden in Trees

  • Make Peace/Alliance with a Tribe ambitions no longer require tribe contact and don't fail if the last contacted tribe is eliminated

  • Adad-Guppi and Ramesses II cannot die for the first 50 years (Wonders and Dynasties)

  • Slum improvements are now Urban (Behind the Throne)

  • Added new map script Desolation, a fertile land with deserts that expand over time (Wrath of Gods)

  • Occurrences no longer change terrain on a tile with an improvement (excluding roads) to a terrain type that is not supported by that improvement (Wrath of Gods)

  • Occurrences no longer remove roads when changing terrain to a type that doesn't support roads, unless impassable (Wrath of Gods)

  • Added new Sacrifice Courtier goal to the Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Drought raid event in the Wrath of Gods scenario can no longer occur in the first 20 turns or at all on Weak Tribe Level

Programming

AI improvements:

  • Pathfinder enhancements

  • Improved movement plans on congested maps

  • Combat tactics improvements

  • Fixed AI being less aggressive against other players than intended

  • Improved attacks out of staging areas

  • Founds cities for protection instead of retreating

  • Less likely to retreat healthy units after attacking in the same area

  • Better accounting for enemy power when allocating units to city defense and attack staging

  • Anchored ships are higher priority targets

  • More urgent repair of pillaged improvements

  • Revised specialist and improvement building priorities

Other programming changes:

  • Minor performance improvements

  • Occurrences are processed for each player separately during their turn

  • New game loading screen no longer waits for the prehistory to finish, improving load times on fast machines

  • Expanded and tweaked wording of warning of potential crashes on Raptor Lake CPUs

  • Owned DLCs on GoG are now cached in memory after receiving ownership

  • Better handling of modded XML paths on Windows

UI

  • Victory screen is updated when a player has met one of the victory conditions

  • Victory popup on game over mentions the last victory earned instead of the first

  • Score threshold for victory no longer shown after double/points victory achieved

  • Net yield tooltip now groups yields that subtract from each other (affects mods only)

  • Added loading screen hint about Advanced Help Text

  • Specialist help text without the advanced help text option now includes a simple yield total in the place of net modified yields

  • Cleaned up culture help text

  • Player and tribe tooltips no longer show relationship with unmet entities

  • Replaced icons for Strength and Weakness

  • Removed tile change notifications from game log

  • Localization text updates

  • More UI related actions allowed during another players turn (i.e. renaming cities, setting reminders)

  • Cloud notification emails no longer show details in Summary section if they appear in another category

  • Network games are now removed from the Current Games list for eliminated players

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed 11th ambition / 2nd National ambition sometimes getting offered

  • Fixed null reference on exit to menu

  • Fixed tooltips clearing unnecessarily between turns

  • Fixed governor icon not updating after losing control of a city

  • Fixed tile recommendation icon interactability when tile status is active

  • Fixed possible crash if a mod eliminates a council position

  • Fixed tile border expansion when using the Game Editor

  • Fixed leader trait achievements not working when new leader already has trait

  • Fixed AI behavior for congested battlefields

  • Fixed pinned characters being shared between players

  • Fixed some game editor actions not working when it's not the active player's turn

  • Fixed AI building too many forts and in bad locations

  • Fixed incorrect AI danger calculations

  • Fixed Caravan animation being affected by "Follow AI moves" setting

  • Fixes to Multiple Continents map script

  • Fixed trigger text for some city culture events

  • Fixed assign governor tooltip showing incorrect opinion change

  • Fixed some duplicate titles in cloud email notifications

  • Fixed caravan missions not being able to be completed through unrevealed territory

  • Fixed governor project reminders not being dismissable

  • Fixed toggle buttons closing reminders panel

  • Fixed yield previews showing for improvement placement on invalid tiles with map tacks

  • Fixed custom overlay not restoring properly after hovering to build a road

  • Fixed a city site assignment bug that could result in AI cities on higher development levels not being grouped together

  • Fixed null icon in eliminated player text on MP game tooltips

  • Fixed cities not being able to be razed in no-character mode

  • Fixed AI sometimes not clearing or claiming city sites

  • Fixed net yield change tooltip for adjacent improvement modifiers

  • Fixed events incorrectly showing origin of foreign occurrence

  • Fixed display of family tab when large numbers of luxuries are sent to family

  • Fixed helptext performance issue

  • Fixed units sometimes not getting bounced from occurrence impassable tiles

  • Fixed XP floating text sometimes not appearing

  • Fixed map scripts allowing unreachable non-boundary tiles

  • Fixed missing Tribal Truce and Peace missions in No Characters

  • Fixed ethnicity helptext issue in Heroes of the Aegean 6

  • Fixed Kingship god icon positioning (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed global Occurrences (e.g. Drought, Plague) being more frequent than intended (Wrath of Gods)

  • Text and event fixes

