Duel map size is now smaller (45x45) and defaults to 2 players

Added new map size Tiny, which is the same size as the old Duel

Maximum Number of Opponents allowed is now set per map size at twice the default number of players

Random map size can no longer result in an actual map size that is too small to accommodate the chosen number of players

Added new Ultra-wide aspect ratio option to MP setup (map width is 40% of map height)

Each Victory condition is disabled for other players after first being achieved

It is no longer possible to lose the game after being the first to complete a victory condition

Tribes, Raiders, Rebels and Barbarians now more likely to pillage improvements and attack units rather than cities

All members of a team with a nation allied to a tribe can found cities on that tribe's sites, for an extra cost

The AI avoids founding a religion for a certain number of turns, depending on AI aggression and development levels

The AI can no longer start with improvements that are required for founding a religion (Shrines and Pastures)

Units that are no longer hidden because of an effect being removed remain hidden until they move or attack

Hidden scouts no longer get bounced several tiles away just to remain hidden in Trees

Make Peace/Alliance with a Tribe ambitions no longer require tribe contact and don't fail if the last contacted tribe is eliminated

Adad-Guppi and Ramesses II cannot die for the first 50 years (Wonders and Dynasties)

Slum improvements are now Urban (Behind the Throne)

Added new map script Desolation, a fertile land with deserts that expand over time (Wrath of Gods)

Occurrences no longer change terrain on a tile with an improvement (excluding roads) to a terrain type that is not supported by that improvement (Wrath of Gods)

Occurrences no longer remove roads when changing terrain to a type that doesn't support roads, unless impassable (Wrath of Gods)

Added new Sacrifice Courtier goal to the Wrath of Gods scenario