Changes:
- Grapple hook now resets after you reach the end of the hook instead of on timer.
- Credits have been edited.
- added color swapping each beat to the gun fire particle.
Fixes:
- Fixed problem with "Spread The Love" perk not dealing damage to every enemy.
- Fixed the spawn for the second phase of "ShiftSync" spawning out of bounds
- Spelling in the final cutscene fixed
- Laser sounds now stop after killing "WatchDog 3000"
4th Patch
