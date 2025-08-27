 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19761024
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
- Grapple hook now resets after you reach the end of the hook instead of on timer.
- Credits have been edited.
- added color swapping each beat to the gun fire particle.
Fixes:
- Fixed problem with "Spread The Love" perk not dealing damage to every enemy.
- Fixed the spawn for the second phase of "ShiftSync" spawning out of bounds
- Spelling in the final cutscene fixed
- Laser sounds now stop after killing "WatchDog 3000"

