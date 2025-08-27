Changes:

- Grapple hook now resets after you reach the end of the hook instead of on timer.

- Credits have been edited.

- added color swapping each beat to the gun fire particle.

Fixes:

- Fixed problem with "Spread The Love" perk not dealing damage to every enemy.

- Fixed the spawn for the second phase of "ShiftSync" spawning out of bounds

- Spelling in the final cutscene fixed

- Laser sounds now stop after killing "WatchDog 3000"