27 August 2025 Build 19760990 Edited 27 August 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The default balance between music and sound effects has been tweaked slightly to up the volume of the music
  • The default volume of the whole game has been raised slightly
  • The volume of the opening theme has been made louder
  • Certain enemy projectiles (the elf hats and the genie fire) are meant to be able to be destroyed by fire breath. Due to some bad code, the interaction was a little inconsistent. It should be airtight now.

