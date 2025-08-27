- The default balance between music and sound effects has been tweaked slightly to up the volume of the music
- The default volume of the whole game has been raised slightly
- The volume of the opening theme has been made louder
- Certain enemy projectiles (the elf hats and the genie fire) are meant to be able to be destroyed by fire breath. Due to some bad code, the interaction was a little inconsistent. It should be airtight now.
Sound fixes and other tweaks
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update