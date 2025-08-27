2. (UPDATE) BASES:
- Touching your own base area pad now provides the same battery recharge rate as being in a reload pad, allowing you to rapidly recharge without needing to enter a base pad.
- Drones now bob up and down adding to some world detail while making them a little harder to hit.
- To help prevent some AFK kills, impulse and scorpion missiles no longer effect tanks sitting on their own base area pads.
3. (FIXES) TOTAL CTF:
- Flags and pad captures fixed.
- HEATs also fixed to cause additional damage and force on direct impact, and now also do 33% more AOE shield damage.
- HEATs and APs fixed to do damage on drones again.
4. (FIX) IMPULSE: Fixed missile reverting to impulse on pink pad rr, when scorpion was selected prior with missile tabbing enabled.
