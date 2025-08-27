 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19760986
Update notes via Steam Community
1. (UPDATE) ARENA: DecemX detailed. Please report any performance issues! Sats also now bob up and down, just as a small detail improvement while making them a little harder to shoot down.

2. (UPDATE) BASES:
  • Touching your own base area pad now provides the same battery recharge rate as being in a reload pad, allowing you to rapidly recharge without needing to enter a base pad.
  • Drones now bob up and down adding to some world detail while making them a little harder to hit.
  • To help prevent some AFK kills, impulse and scorpion missiles no longer effect tanks sitting on their own base area pads.


3. (FIXES) TOTAL CTF:
  • Flags and pad captures fixed.
  • HEATs also fixed to cause additional damage and force on direct impact, and now also do 33% more AOE shield damage.
  • HEATs and APs fixed to do damage on drones again.


4. (FIX) IMPULSE: Fixed missile reverting to impulse on pink pad rr, when scorpion was selected prior with missile tabbing enabled.

