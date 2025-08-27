Touching your own base area pad now provides the same battery recharge rate as being in a reload pad, allowing you to rapidly recharge without needing to enter a base pad.



Drones now bob up and down adding to some world detail while making them a little harder to hit.



To help prevent some AFK kills, impulse and scorpion missiles no longer effect tanks sitting on their own base area pads.



Flags and pad captures fixed.



HEATs also fixed to cause additional damage and force on direct impact, and now also do 33% more AOE shield damage.



HEATs and APs fixed to do damage on drones again.



1. (: DecemX detailed. Please report any performance issues! Sats also now bob up and down, just as a small detail improvement while making them a little harder to shoot down.2. (3. (4. (: Fixed missile reverting to impulse on pink pad rr, when scorpion was selected prior with missile tabbing enabled.