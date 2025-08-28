Friend's Pass

We’re excited to share that Brave Escape now includes Friend's Pass!

That means if you own the game, you can invite a friend to play with you for free - even if they don’t own the game. Friend's Pass can be accessed through the demo.



Here’s how it works:

If you own the full game, choose Play Online to generate an invite code. Send that code to your friend. Your friend installs the free demo and chooses Join Game. Have your friend enter the code - then you're ready to enjoy the full adventure together!

Cross-play with Epic Games

Whether you’re on Steam or Epic Games, you can now play together seamlessly. Friend's Pass will also work with Cross-play!

Changes to Invites

With the addition of Friend Pass, all online sessions now require an invite code for players to join.

We know this isn’t quite as seamless as the old peer-to-peer invite system through Steam’s Friend list. The code system was necessary to make Friend Pass and cross-play possible.

That said, we’re already looking into a way to bring back direct Steam Friend invites for players who are both on Steam - so stay tuned!

Improvements

Upgraded to MonoGame v3.8.4 Updated to .NET 8.0 SDL bumped to 2.32.2

Upgraded to Steamworks SDK 1.61

Level timer will now use the same font across all languages.

Removed unused shaders that were being loaded in.

Implemented several retry handlers for authentication, creating and joining lobbies.

Removed old file migration for beta testers.

Improved game version to include a fourth number that won’t be checked during online play.

Log the application and user directory on start.

Bug Fixes