27 August 2025 Build 19760925 Edited 27 August 2025 – 20:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Reduced resistance scaling on bosses on Challenge: Workshop Assault
  • Reduced number of targets on wisp den to 5 but doubled the damage on each projectile
  • Undid the 7% damage buff on the Aquian Cog-Maul


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Pure Strategy bonus tower before penalty on Ruthless not applying to all maps
  • Fixed mana given by pylons not being correct on Tinkerer's Workshop
  • Fixed some secret related stuff on Tinkerer's Workshop
  • Fixed a typo on Tinkerer's Workshop achievement
  • Fixed secret reward waves on The Love Machine


For Etheria!

