Balance Changes
- Reduced resistance scaling on bosses on Challenge: Workshop Assault
- Reduced number of targets on wisp den to 5 but doubled the damage on each projectile
- Undid the 7% damage buff on the Aquian Cog-Maul
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Pure Strategy bonus tower before penalty on Ruthless not applying to all maps
- Fixed mana given by pylons not being correct on Tinkerer's Workshop
- Fixed some secret related stuff on Tinkerer's Workshop
- Fixed a typo on Tinkerer's Workshop achievement
- Fixed secret reward waves on The Love Machine
For Etheria!
