 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19760777 Edited 27 August 2025 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Seeing that the game is a bit complicated for the new players, I have decided to add a simple built-in tutorial. The tutorial is divided into 10 chapters that should explain all of the most important things you need to know about this game. I hope it will be helpful.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3898041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link