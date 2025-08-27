 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19760743 Edited 27 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes:
- Fixed Bug where Warehouse Inventory would sometimes appear multiple times.
- Fixed Bug where Leaderboard was not refreshing if open when timer expired
- Fixed Bug where clicking on Names of Factories in Logistics Setup would not add/remove them from the route
- Fixed Bug where opening the Marketplace with Negative Cash would cause the game to crash
- Fixed Bug where Truck/Item Marketplaces would show "Not Enough Warehouse Space" Instead of "Not Enough Money"
- Fixed Bug where PVP Attack Costs were being incorrectly multiplied by 100 during Attack Cost Check
- Fixed an Exploit

Special thanks to Hasi and Onyx for their help testing and reporting issues. Thank you to everyone currently playing and providing feedback. You're helping us make Crony Corp the best game it can be.
- The CC Team

