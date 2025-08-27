Captains, come gather round the spice plate for Update #372. With this update we've added another Zendu Contact and made a whole slew of changes to Fuel prices when they are affected by Rumors, Pox disasters and when certain types of stats align on zones. In addition, we've tweaked the price decay rules and supply delays for better balance in different sized maps.

Thanks to everyone playing Star Traders: Frontiers and leaving a review!

New Contact Type: Zendu Seeker

The Zendu Seeker has an eye for seeing the hidden truths of the world and is always interested in exploring more of these truths. As such, they can help you get into the Black Market and will be interested in exploration missions, and buy Intel. They also can recruit Military Officers and help you negotiate with the Factions to gain Bounty Hunter Edicts.

This new Contact type continues the quest to round out and balance the entire set of Contact types.

Fuel Economy Rebalance

With Update #372, we've come back through the Fuel economy system and made some tweaks and improvements to deepen the system. Negative Rumors like Riots and Civil Unrest now raise Water-Fuel Prices more than they did before. In addition, disasters like the Pox Rumors spike Water-Fuel prices extremely high now.

Some other specific types of zones have received updates as well. Fuel prices are now reduced in Industrial Zones where fuel would be refined and increased in Population zones where fuel is primarily consumed. Also, if you encounter Tradeway zones that have high stats like Economy, their Fuel prices are also much higher as they are busy places and it is a seller's market.

Rare Trade Good Tuning

With this update, we've also improved the math behind Rare Trade Good prices and rate of supply delays. There is now more fall off over distance so that these very powerful and pricey trade goods are a little harder to sell and get rich off quick. The changes are small balances that make them more fair, many merchant classes can still find these resources as the true path to exorbitant riches.

Cyber Knights: Your Heists are Waiting

If you haven’t checked it out yet, our new game Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is continuing to move forward with updates and expansions after its launch. In August, we've added 2 new maps and a new Prisoner objective for the proc-gen heist system. Up next, we're dropping the next class and wild flying matrix infiltrator, the Wireghost.

All support for Cyber Knights ultimately results in a brighter future for Star Traders, so hope you’ll check it out and spread the word!

v3.4.31 - #372: Economy of Fuel - 8/27/2025

- New Contact Type: Zendu Seer (Desert Seeker)

- Riots, Civil Unrest Rumor now increase Water-Fuel prices

- Pox disasters now increase Water-Fuel prices to extreme levels

- Fuel Prices are reduced for Industrial zones, Increased for Population zones

- Major increase in fuel prices on busy Tradeway zones

- Rebalanced RTG distance price decay and supply delay to balance some maps