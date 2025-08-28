 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19760660 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You have known these stories since childhood. Now it’s time to survive their dar

NEW
- Cursed Fairytale Season. Once upon a time there were Snow White and the Rat King. But they didn’t live happily ever after—they cursed the realm with poisonous apples and a revolver that’s far too charming
- Little Mermaid Set. A mermaid has no tears—she has the Leviathan Fang, a harpoon-like heavy gun. So sharp that blood must flow
- Little Red Riding Hood Lottery. What big guns you have! The better to shred with ‘em, my dear! A triple-barrel shotgun with self-heal, a hatchet + lantern combo, and a wolfskin-clad sniper rifle will tell a different kind of tale
- Beach Chorus event. The second act of the Final Summer Parties. Expect the jelliest avatar and the yummiest ride
- Backyard Reprise event. The final party, the last splash of summer. Go wild and claim a brand-new gadget plus dual water blasters
- Pixelpon event. Got your tags from the Final Summer Parties? The guns every pixelginner wants and the gadgets every pixelgunner needs—all here!

IMPROVEMENTS
- Map Rotation

BUG FIXES
- Fixed incorrect behavior of AOE damage for melee weapons
- Glitching Hole Weapon: fixed a bug with damage dealt by the gravity sphere

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2524891
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2524892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link