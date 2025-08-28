You have known these stories since childhood. Now it’s time to survive their dar



NEW

- Cursed Fairytale Season. Once upon a time there were Snow White and the Rat King. But they didn’t live happily ever after—they cursed the realm with poisonous apples and a revolver that’s far too charming

- Little Mermaid Set. A mermaid has no tears—she has the Leviathan Fang, a harpoon-like heavy gun. So sharp that blood must flow

- Little Red Riding Hood Lottery. What big guns you have! The better to shred with ‘em, my dear! A triple-barrel shotgun with self-heal, a hatchet + lantern combo, and a wolfskin-clad sniper rifle will tell a different kind of tale

- Beach Chorus event. The second act of the Final Summer Parties. Expect the jelliest avatar and the yummiest ride

- Backyard Reprise event. The final party, the last splash of summer. Go wild and claim a brand-new gadget plus dual water blasters

- Pixelpon event. Got your tags from the Final Summer Parties? The guns every pixelginner wants and the gadgets every pixelgunner needs—all here!



IMPROVEMENTS

- Map Rotation



BUG FIXES

- Fixed incorrect behavior of AOE damage for melee weapons

- Glitching Hole Weapon: fixed a bug with damage dealt by the gravity sphere