* Fix bug when loading a savegame with a walking NPC.

* Fix missing monster step sounds.

* Some kick improvements: bigger knockback with more arc, better damage radius.

* Add vacuum tool.

* Add wind spell, and auto-pin all spells.

* Editor: Improve placement of aligned objects.

* Editor: Add gloves to "Add Item..." popup.

* Editor: Display group filename in "Load" menu and inventory.

* Procedural Generation: Worlds now have boss fights and world cores that "end" the level. Worlds now have some small quests to complete (Many more to come!). New point-of-interest areas like monster camps, hidden treasure, and collections of crops make hunting and gathering more engaging. Treasure chests in camps and other points-of-interest have their own higher-value list of loot!

* Desert Biome: New tilesets, props, monster distributions, and camps for the desert biome, which replaces (for now!) the former mesa biome

* Food: A few new chili-centered recipes, and new cereal and DELUXE cereal recipes, as well as the new candied apple and fruit salad, both of which rely on fruit harvested from fruit trees

* Tools: New vaccuum tool sucks up in-world objects and puts them in your inventory, replacing a similar function of gloves, which now move objects in the world but do not necessarily pocket them

* Procedural Generation: Heighfield based world generation can now use noise and chasm/cave generation.

* Procedural Generation: Point of interests can now check what objects can be placed, and follow the local terrain elevation.

* Procedural Generation: Procedural worlds can now have quests.

* Procedural Generation: Barrens biome has its own rock columns with different ores.

* Kick: there is now a way to upgrade its strength (in game and as perk)

* Procedural Generation: added new points of interest for forest biomes.

* Great Basin Temple: Added new cactus recipes and increased cactus availability, Fixed unintentional explosive barrel behavior, Reduced amount of birds.

* Procedural Generation: Desert biome added, including many new points of interest and landscape pieces.