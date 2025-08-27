 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19760562 Edited 27 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed issue with TTS-mode getting stuck on loot selection
- fixed soulblaze bar not showing the correct amount of charges

Changed files in this update

