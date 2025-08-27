Hello everyone! Today we’ve released Aseprite v1.3.15.2 with several bug fixes and little new handy features. If you are using v1.3.15 or v1.3.15.1, sorry for the inconvenience, but it might be a good idea to update to the latest v1.3.15.2 version:

What’s new

New possibility to duplicate slices (or Edit > Copy & Paste ) t/21966 #4466





Added “Show hidden” option to file selector #3079





Added option to stroke text #5271

New options to reconfigure keys to apply/discard the tranformation #5102





Check the official announcement for more information.