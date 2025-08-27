 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19760559 Edited 27 August 2025 – 22:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Today we’ve released Aseprite v1.3.15.2 with several bug fixes and little new handy features. If you are using v1.3.15 or v1.3.15.1, sorry for the inconvenience, but it might be a good idea to update to the latest v1.3.15.2 version:

What’s new

New possibility to duplicate slices (or Edit > Copy & Paste) t/21966 #4466

Added “Show hidden” option to file selector #3079

Added option to stroke text #5271

New options to reconfigure keys to apply/discard the tranformation #5102

Check the official announcement for more information.

Changed files in this update

macOS macOS Content Depot 431733
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Linux 32-bit Content Depot 431734
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Linux 64-bit Content Depot 431735
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Windows 32-bit Content Depot 431736
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Windows 64-bit Content Depot 431737
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link