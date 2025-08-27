Hello everyone! Today we’ve released Aseprite v1.3.15.2 with several bug fixes and little new handy features. If you are using v1.3.15 or v1.3.15.1, sorry for the inconvenience, but it might be a good idea to update to the latest v1.3.15.2 version:
What’s new
New possibility to duplicate slices (or Edit > Copy & Paste) t/21966 #4466
Added “Show hidden” option to file selector #3079
Added option to stroke text #5271
New options to reconfigure keys to apply/discard the tranformation #5102
Check the official announcement for more information.
Changed files in this update