Hey everyone!

I was planning on only doing an update weekly or two-weekly, but the buzz of releasing the game gave me a bit more energy than I expected, and I was able to work on it a bit more than I originally planned.

Early Access doesn’t mean the game’s done — far from it. Most of the current mechanics are in place, but there are a lot more scenes (and maybe new mechanics along the way) that I can’t wait to build.

Since launch, a few bugs have popped up and they’re now patched. I also added a changelog to the main menu so you can see updates right in the game.

Here’s what’s changed:

Closed up openings that shouldn’t have been accessible

Added missing collisions to collectibles

Fixed Shape’s moves in several spots

Increased transparency on trees

Added a changelog tab to the main menu

All of this is live on Steam now.

I’ve also started early work on the fourth scene, Silent Forest — too early to share details, but work is underway!

If you spot bugs, have suggestions, or just want to share thoughts, drop a mail to contact@jephinca.studio. Screenshots or steps to reproduce bugs help a lot.

Thanks for playing, and see you in the next update!

– Studio Jephinca