Added Push ability.
Added Watering Plants Task.
Improved Human character.
Improved PickableObjects.
Full changelog and plans for future updates at out Discord.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Added Push ability.
Added Watering Plants Task.
Improved Human character.
Improved PickableObjects.
Full changelog and plans for future updates at out Discord.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update