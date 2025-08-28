 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19760427 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Push ability.

  • Added Watering Plants Task.

  • Improved Human character.

  • Improved PickableObjects.

Full changelog and plans for future updates at out Discord.

