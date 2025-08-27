Added settings
- Audio Volume
- Hide Timer
- Disable Background Animation
Redesigned splash screen
Animated background
Added a menu button to the in-game scene
Added undo and redo
Autosave when exiting the game
Update to version 1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
