 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19760392 Edited 27 August 2025 – 20:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added settings
- Audio Volume
- Hide Timer
- Disable Background Animation

Redesigned splash screen

Animated background

Added a menu button to the in-game scene

Added undo and redo

Autosave when exiting the game

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3225451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link