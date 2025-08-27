Balance Changes

✦ Golem

Health 63000 -> 56000



✦ Petra

Health 69000 -> 62000



✦ Arbiter

Damage 200 -> 180



✦ Rusty Ring

Base Max Health Reduction -25% -> -30%

Base Crit DMG 275% -> 225%

Base Cost 11 -> 14

Remove Health Upgrade Crit DMG 400% -> 300%



✦ Fools Clover

Base Cost 2 -> 3



✦ Sundial

Rarity Uncommon -> Rare



✦ Mimic Slime

Cost 8 -> 9



✦ Amber Fossil

Cost 7 -> 8



✦ Troll Shield

Cost 5 -> 4



✦ Rotten Meat

Cost 9 -> 8

Base Attack Speed Debuff -15% -> -10%



✦ Soul Jar

Base Health 25 -> 75

Improved Health Upgrade 100 -> 150

Implosive Soul Upgrade 50 -> 100



✦ Valkyrie

Healer Upgrade Every 2 -> 3 seconds

Healer Upgrade Heal 20 -> 15



✦ Ascendant

Health 500 -> 350

Base Attack Speed 0.45 -> 0.33 attacks per second

Base Crit Chance 5% -> 0%

Arc warp no longer applies on the first hit unit, before Arc Warp would apply its first chain onto the unit that was hit basically causing an attack to land twice on the initial hit unit.



✦ Scholars

Cost 27 -> 26



Bug Fixes

✦ Fixed locked icons being flipped.

✦ Fixed uncapped frames selection not updating when reopening settings.

✦ Fixed UI not properly scaling to various resolutions. (There are probably some weird issues like the camera not properly adjusting to certain aspect ratios with events, so please let me know if you find any issues.)



Other Changes

✦ DOT (Poison and On Fire) stacks no longer refresh all stack durations on reapplication instead each stack now has an individual duration.



DOT builds were warping how I balanced bosses as they could reach very high stack numbers relatively quickly and keep those stacks up easily as well. This change will nerf DOT pretty heavily but should put it in line with other builds, it'll also make the "last longer" relics a whole lot more useful.

The previous health buffs made to the act 2 bosses have been reduced slightly to compensate for this change. Let me know how the DOT changes feel and if you see any bugs.



✦ Changed Carver and Dragon's Breath particle explosions to be less dense.



✦ Changed Pair Juice event.



✦ UI has changed in various places to accommodate scaling issues.



✦ Added more resolutions based on current system.



✦ Spell cooldown indicator is now moves with a slight delay as a side effect of some changes I made for scaling, lmk if it's odd or satisfying.