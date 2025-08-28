Bug Fixes
Passives & Skills
- Tempest Maw: Fixed an issue preventing summoned Storm Sprites from exploding on death.
- Fury Leap: Fixed an issue where, when Pack Leader was allocated, would cause a Summoned Sabertooth to instead leap to an enemy before teleporting back to the player.
- Dark Quiver: Fixed an issue where the Until Dawn node would not trigger when using a skill that is not originally a Bow attack, but had the Bow tag added on via another source.
- Elemental Nova: Fixed an issue where Crest of Unity would not apply its Elemental Penetration unless the Infernal Prism node was allocated.
- Summon Skeletal Mage: Mage summon variations should no longer cease after changing zones online. Before this change, after zoning, mage types would be fixed and required a relog in certain skill tree configurations. After zoning, players should be able to summon every type of Skeletal Mage they have enabled.
- Runebolt: Fixed an issue where Runebolt would only provide Rah for Runic Invocation when the Immutable Order node was allocated, and Runebolt had not yet been cast.
- Entangling Roots: Fixed an issue where Entangling Roots would not display an unilluminated Cold icon in the skills panel when the Winternid Thorns node was not allocated.
- Serpent Strike: Fixed an issue where Serpent Strike would not display an unilluminated Cold icon in the skills panel when the Frostwyrm's Fury node was not allocated.
- Summon Spriggan: Fixed an issue where Summon Spriggan would not display an unilluminated Cold icon in the skills panel when the Branches of Winter node was not allocated.
- Summon Raptor: Fixed an issue where allocating nodes in the Summon Raptor tree while having multiple raptors from the Naal's Tooth item would cause some raptors to be despawned.
- Runemaster Passive Tree: Fixed a bug where Jagged Veil's threshold bonus was not being applied.
- Dual Wielding: Fixed an issue where the player would be considered as Dual Wielding if they had a valid weapon equipped in the offhand while the main hand was empty.
- Spellblade Passive Tree: Fixed an issue where Volka's Razor node would not trigger for skills that cost exactly 10 mana.
- Bone Curse: Fixed a visual issue with Bone Curse.
- Assemble Abomination: Fixed a visual issue with Abomination's tail slam attack.
- Devouring Orb: Fixed an issue where the node Void Adept would not double the effect at 90 Vitality (instead requiring 91 or above).
- Volatile Reversal: Fixed an issue with the fire conversion of Volatile Reversal where a fire visual effect would linger after the skill was complete.
- Summon Skeleton: Fixed an issue where Skeletal Archer had their arrow released at what was visually the start of them drawing the bowstring.
- Dive Bomb: Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the Falcon, after using Dive Bomb, to briefly appear at its previous position before teleporting to the location of the Dive Bomb.
- Frenzy Totem: Fixed an issue where Maim would not cause your Sabertooth to double cast Flurry Swipes while Frenzy Totem was active.
- Dread Shade: Fixed an issue where having the Egoism node allocated would not allow allocation of the Vile Ghast node despite their connection in the tree.
- Forgemaster Passive Tree: Fixed an issue where an equipped shield would visibly fly around a Sentinel, unallocating Forgemaster's Might.
- Summoned Death Knights: Fixed a visual issue where their capes would clip into their bodies.
- Avalanche: Fixed an issue where Avalanche boulders would visually display underneath blood decals.
- Flay: Fixed an issue causing Flay to not display damage estimates when hovered.
- Lightning Blast: Fixed an issue where Cloud Answer's chance to apply spark charge on hit did not apply to Lightning Blast's subskills, such as Spark Nova
- Lightning Blast: Fixed an issue where Mortal Capacitor was not affecting Lightning Blast's tooltip DPS
Items
- Carrion of Creation: Fixed an issue where Carrion of Creation's primordial blood splatters occurred at the wrong position.
- Tyrant's Skull: Fixed an issue where the Tyrant minions icon did not display an HP bar.
- Hydra Arc: Fixed some visual issues that would lead to clipping and being positioned incorrectly in a Rogue's hands.
- Carcinization of Momentum: Fixed an issue where the Summoned Crab icon was displaying as the Evade icon.
Campaign
- Fixed an issue with the fade to black before scene transition ending before the loading screen would appear in some chapter 10 scenes.
- Fixed an issue where Apophis could sometimes face the wrong direction when speaking to the player.
- Fixed an issue with the door below the waypoint in Immortal Summit not breaking when entering via portal.
- Fixed decals appearing on the Observer NPC.
- Fixed an issue where transitioning while a narrative event was taking place could result in a never resolved loading screen in Offline mode.
- Fixed various objects in chapter 10 being able to be walked through.
- Fixed an issue where the time rift at the start of chapter 4 would not properly play the time travel visual effect.
- Fixed some visual issues with props in The Fungal Tunnels.
- Fixed a situation where some NPCs dialogue icons in Chapter 7 did not update properly when returning to their scenes.
- Fixed Dragon Eggs not having an outline.
- Fixed an issue where some stairs in The Temple of Heorot were impassable.
- Fixed an issue in the Halls of Preservation where the bridge that is lowered would not be visually lowered for late joining party members.
- Fixed an issue where the Farsight Turtle in the Silent Coast was higher in the air than intended.
- Fixed an issue in The Garden where waves would sometimes appear above the ground.
- Fixed the minimap not displaying correctly in Liath's Tower.
- Fixed an issue where you could walk into the ground visually in the Sky Chains.
- The camera will animate more smoothly when entering the Draal Hive for the first time in online mode.
Monolith
- Fixed issues with invisible walls in the following monolith echoes: Serene Isles, Nightbloom Forest, The Sky Garden, & Tidal Sands.
- Fixed an issue where you could accidentally drop Woven Echoes from your inventory when placing them in the Echo Web.
- Fixed an issue where the Open Portal button would not appear on echo complete if the map was in fullscreen overlay mode.
- The Traveler is now less inclined to be distracted by an odd pile of rope when they should be inspecting Sacked Altar in an alternate version of the Wengari Stronghold (repositioned the floating icon for the Sacked Altar in the first quest echo of the Stolen Lance timeline, also added additional element to make the altar look more obviously interactable).
Dungeons
- Fixed an issue in the Temporal Sanctum where it was difficult to walk around certain props.
- Fixed an issue where Soul Ember amounts would not reset correctly sometimes resulting in a displayed value different from the actual effective total.
Random Encounters
- Fixed a source of some rooms in cemeteries being difficult for the traveller to path through.
- Fixed an issue where using a movement ability at the same time as initiating a Mysterious Rift could cause the transtition to break.
- Fixed an issue causing Primal Hunt Rift visuals to not be removed after use in some cases.
- Fixed player navigation being interrupted in certain cases close to stairs in Tombs and Caves.
- Fixed an issue where Ancient Bones could drop in scenarios they were not intended to in Party Play.
Factions
- Fixed an issue where starting favor was incorrectly calculated when joining a faction for a second time.
- Fixed the Bazaar affixes showing "" as their description when they didn't have one.
- Fixed an issue where selecting items in the Bazaar list would auto-select the first entry in the list of items instead of remembering the old selection.
Enemies
- Fixed some visuals issues for creatures with fur.
- Fixed a visual issue with wave abilities cast by Meruna Sirens.
- Lagon: Fixed an issue causing Lagon's Tidal Wave attacks to not deal damage.
- Heorot: Fixed an issue causing Heorot's Ice Spike attack to not hit the player.
- Fixed an issue where the Rift Beasts emerge animation was jittery.
- Fixed Crystal Lotus enemies not having hitflash.
- Fixed Bone Golems not having hitflash.
- Fixed an issue with Orian and the Fire Dragon Tail Slam attacks.
- Fixed an issue where Bumblebear enemies wouldn't turn smoothly.
- Fixed an issue where killed enemies remained on the map stuck in their idle animation.
- Fixed an issue where the Observer spinning attack would have a brief moment of idling after using the attack instead of going into its next attack.
- Fixed a visual issue with Void Rahyeh's teleport in Online Mode.
- Fixed outline issues with various enemies from Chapter 10.
- Fixed an issue where some abilities of the Idol of Ruin were invisible.
- Fixed an issue where the soul beam from Formus' Phylactery had an indicator which was not properly being pointed at the player.
- Fixed an issue where Apophis' End Crystals could be feared.
- Fixed an issue where Rime Giants did not have frozen visual effects.
- Fixed an issue where Tyrant Maw would wait before attacking in The Ancient Oasis.
- All variants of Temple Guardian have had their audio fixed
- Fixed an issue with Temple Guardian healthbars and outlines.
UI
- Fixed an issue with the cursor after inputting numbers with many digits in the Loot Filter menu.
- The Eternal cache ui will no longer overlap with the inventory ui on irregular aspect ratios.
- Fixed an issue where cursor size for controller was not consistent in the character creation ui.
- Fixed an issue where navigating to affix selection wasn't possible using the directional pad on a controller.
- Fixed an issue where Mana spent gained as ward would display as being capped in the character sheet.
- Fixed an issue where tooltips could cover map icons.
- Fixed an issue where Echo quests would not be cleared from the quest tracker if it was completed while the quest tracker was minimized.
- Fixed an issue where the loot filter multipicker would not visibly always round to valid numbers.
- Fixed an issue where the lock icon for a new skill specialization slot being available would appear over the top of skill the skill selection flyout.
- Fixed a bug where going through a dungeon before acquiring a key would open the key inventory but not show the keys tab.
- Fixed an issue where ground item tooltips had an incorrect sell-price currency icon.
- Fixed an issue where rare item beams were not visible.
- Fixed an issue where text could overlap in the Bazaar UI.
- Fixed an issue where the last text put into the search field in the Bazaar would remain visible in it when the ui was closed and re-opened.
- Fixed an issue where the Minion AI stance toggle indicator could fail to display the full keybind if it was set to something other than the default.
- Fixed a visual issue on the health globe while Corrupted Form was active.
- Fixed an issue where the Confirm Respec Blessing panel would not close when the Respec Blessing panel was closed.
- Fixed an issue where double clicking the quick switch factions buttons in the factions menu would cause the character to move.
- Fixed an issue where the party portraits in the top left of the screen would sometimes display a left directional pad indicator.
- Fixed an issue with Minimus heath bar in End of Time.
- Fixed various incorrect display categories for affixes when viewing the affix list on the Bazaar or Loot Filter configuration.
- Fixed some issues navigating the Beastmaster Passive tree with a controller.
- Fixed an issue where the player could not move using mouse after interacting with a stash using a controller.
- Fixed an issue where you could appear to accidentally purchase the same Cosmetic item a second time.
- Fixed an issue where comparing items in Skarven Bloodhunter's shop or the Eternity Cache would show the tooltips of the items being compared in the wrong order.
- Fixed the alignment of stats in the Character Stats Panel.
Text
- Fixed a typo in the side quest dialogue in The Silent Coast.
Other
- Fixed a bug where having the Chorus of the Anurok helmet equipped could sometimes result in being unable to load the character in Offline Mode.
- Primal Supporter pack evades now correctly link to store when clicking "View in Shop" in appearance interface
- Fixed an issue where the hotkey for opening the in game cosmetics shop (default "k") would not open it in Offline Mode.
- Fixed an issue with Offline Mode cosmetic item equips sometimes overwritting the equipped cosmetics of your other characters.
- Fixed an issue where Evade cosmetics would not sync when changing gear, causing your character to appear at a different location than they actually were after using an evade.
Content Changes
- Updated the end of Chapter 10 to grant you the waypoint to the first scene of Chapter 10 after completion.
- This change was made to avoid potential cases where disconnecting before reaching the waypoint would require you to do the Chapter 9 end fight again.
- This change was made to avoid potential cases where disconnecting before reaching the waypoint would require you to do the Chapter 9 end fight again.
- Made some adjustments to make movement on the chains in The Sky Chains easier for WASD and Controller control schemes.
- Right-clicking a timeline boss quest will now always spawn the harbinger if able.
- Left-clicking can still be used to opt out of spawning the harbinger.
- Skarven Bloodthorn's shop is now named after him.
Class & Skill Changes
- Marrow Shards and Transplant have had their descriptions updated to clarify that they cost a percentage of your current health, rather than consuming a percentage of your current health.
- This distinction is relevant because costs can be affected by modifiers to cost, while consumptions cannot. This is only a description change.
- This distinction is relevant because costs can be affected by modifiers to cost, while consumptions cannot. This is only a description change.
- Assemble Abomination: Assemble Abomination will now only absorb minions it specifies in its tree.
- Summon Wolf: Permanent Bond has been slightly reworked. While Permanent Bond is allocated, the Summon Wolf ability will now always be replaced with Howl while at least one Wolf and one other non-Wolf minion are summoned.
Item, Affix, & Enemy Changes
- Ice Bats now have more visible VFX on their ice cone attack. The attack is also now less accurate and has less base damage, but slowly scales over the duration of the attack to its current damage value.
- Ice Weavers now fire slower projectiles, and should close into melee range more frequently.
- Rotsteel Nemesis' poison projectiles are now more spread out, and its spin attack is less accurate and slower.
- Drowned Raven's projectile attack now moves more slowly and deals damage in a smaller area.
- Blood Serpents now actually target the player with their blood projectiles, which have been made considerably smaller to compensate.
- Headhunter Lavian now actually throws traps at the player's location. These traps now explode after a delay, rather than immediately.
- Draal Lava Carriers are now less accurate with their Lava Breath, which now has less base damage, but slowly scales over the duration of the attack to its current damage value.
- Champion with the Profane mod now deals less damage with Necrotic Breath, which also now fires fewer, slower projectiles.
- Ghost (Frozen Wolf Champion) now does _considerably_ less damage with all of his abilities. He will also close into melee more consistently.
- Radamasa the Cursed's Tail Swipe now does _considerably_ less damage, as do her melee attacks. The explosion she produces while teleporting is now slightly smaller and has a longer delay, but deals considerably more damage. Her sky beam also deals less damage per interval.
- Fateweaver Lachesis's Shocking Fate attack now has a clearer indicator of where the next lightning wave will fire.
- Ord Lorca's Tail Slam no longer shotguns, and the fire slashes it fires should be more visible.
- Haruspex Orian's Tail Slam no longer shotguns, and the fire slashes it fires should be more visible.
- The Void Slashes used by all of the Agile Harbinger variants no longer shotguns.
- The Void Beam used by all of the Brute Harbinger variants now has less base damage, but slowly scales over the duration of the attack to its current damage value.
- The Harbinger of Defilement's Tail Slam no longer shotguns.
- The Harbinger of Ash's Volcanic Orb now deals considerably less damage. Its Decaying Bombs now are slower, and have smaller AoEs
- Bone Sculptors now occasionally summon a far larger zombie to do their bidding.
- Immortal Chimera's breath attack is now undodgeable.
- Woven Husks should taunt much less frequently and actually attack more.
- Forge Soldier's Explosive Orb now deals more damage, but takes longer to reach its target.
- Infernal Husks' Flamethrower now scales its damage over its lifetime. The base damage has remained unchanged.
- Immortal Eyes now deal considerably more damage with all attacks and have considerably more health. They also explode slightly earlier.
- Soul Cage's Unleashed Souls now deal more damage, and has a hitbox which more accurately matches the visuals.
- Desecrated Flesh now deals more damage with its non-spin abilities. Its spin attack now has less base damage, but slowly scales over the duration of the attack to its current damage value.
- Siege Golems are now considerably more durable, and their indicator is now more consistently attached to the ground.
- Diamond Nagasa's Sky Beam now has less base damage, but slowly scales over the duration of the attack to its current damage value.
- Fateweavers Lachesis, Atropos, and Clotho all now have slightly more health and deal slightly more damage.
- T-Rexes now gain significant damage reduction while roaring, in order to give them a fighting chance.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies that were scaled to area level to incorrectly receive a significant damage boost. This effect was larger for enemies scaled to a lower or similar level to their base level.
- Adjusted Rift Beast and Rift Beast cave enemy scaling to account for this bug fix, as they were originally balanced around the presence of the bug.
- The Rift Beast is now immune to damage while he's emerging to do battle.
Unique Item Changes
- Evolution's End: Minion hits can now trigger the summon of a Rift Beast.
- Chorus of Anurok: When determining the number of Anuroks that can be summoned, companions that are capable of exceeding the Maximum Companion limit, such as the additional Wolf summoned by the Permanent Bond node, will no longer be considered.
Item Faction Updates
- Added unique icons for Prophecy reward groups.
- This helps find specific reward types without displaying the tooltip. For example, you can see the difference between Jewellery rewards and Ring rewards without viewing the tooltip.
- This helps find specific reward types without displaying the tooltip. For example, you can see the difference between Jewellery rewards and Ring rewards without viewing the tooltip.
- Renamed the "Lagonian Small" lens to "Minor".
- Uniques are now in alphabetical order when picking them in Bazaar Filtering.
- Bazaar sort now defaults to gold: low to high
Endgame Faction UI Changes
- Updated Woven Enchanter UI to not mention Weaver Idols until reforging them is unlocked at rank 5
QOL Changes
- Ailments stacks now display their true stack count when greater than 999 stacks.
- Removed the comma from the Corruption display in the Echo Web ui when the total was over 1000.
- The Inventory panel now opens without automatically closing the crafting materials panel.
- Made some minor visual polish to the Rift Beast Evolution UI.
- Typing /channel-name in chat will now switch the current channel to the one written.
- Updated images in the "Runes and Glyphs" Game Guide entry.
- Quick filtering for an LP 0 unique now sets the max LP to 0 instead of the min.
- This is because, between LP 1+ items requiring a higher MG rank to purchase and Nemesis being able to egg LP 0 items, the pricing for LP 0 vs LP 1+ can often be quite different.
- This is because, between LP 1+ items requiring a higher MG rank to purchase and Nemesis being able to egg LP 0 items, the pricing for LP 0 vs LP 1+ can often be quite different.
- Added a way to reroll Prophecies on controller without using the virtual cursor.
- Added a warning that Glyph of Envy can result in a higher level requirement to its tooltip.
Visual & Sound Updates
- Adjusted Flay's basic on-hit visual to the bloody theme instead of the default physical.
- Updated the visual effects for Fire Aura's conversions.
- Updated the visual effects for Upheaval, Fury Leap, and Werebears Maul with an orange highlight and shockwaves.
- Disintegrate: Reduced the visual flash when, with the Resurgence node allocated, the skill increases in a tier by being held long enough.
- Adjusted the visual effects for the Necrotic version of Rip Blood.
- Anurok minions' audio is now quieter and differs from the enemy variant.
- T-Rex minion's audio is now quieter and different from the enemy variant.
- Reduced the volume of T-Rex enemy's roar.
- Reduced frequency and volume of T-Rex's bite skill.
- Adjusted the visual effects for Necroplois Scavenger enemies.
- Added a dissolve animation to The Fall Of Ledria's NPC exit.
- Adjusted the textures of various Chapter 10 enemies.
- Scaled down ailment visuals applied to Ice and Fire Drakes.
- Adjusted the attack indicators on a variety of different bosses.
- Adjusted the loading screen art for The Garden.
- Improved the lower quality version of plant roots in various scenes.
- Added drop sounds to all Primordial Materials.
- The petrify stun has an updated visual effect.
- Made some adjustments to the frozen enemies' shattering visual effect.
- Made a small adjustment to the cold hitflash visual effect.
- The legendary dissolve visual effect in the Eternity Cache has been sped up.
- Improved the quality of loot filter sound options in the loot filter menu.
- Adjusted the visual effects at the end of the boss fight in The Observer's Prison.
Known Issues
- Fixing: Totems can target spires in Monolith online.
- Fixing an issue where loot labels would appear over the top of the minimap.
- Fixing an issue where a bone in the caves lobby could block the player’s view when spawning, depending on scene rotation.
- Fixing an issue where t-rex enemies would not respond for a moment after spawn.
- Fixing an issue where the minimap would not be visible for Cave scenes from the campaign if you joined a party member in one that was already open.
- Fixing an issue where basic Arena echoes could spawn multiple champion enemies in the final wave.
- Fixing: In online mode, enemies now spawn directly at the correct position without jittering at the start.
- Fixing an issue with Lagon spawning on the player
- Increase the spawn rate of Primal Hunt rifts
- Make it more obvious when Primordial Materials, Temporal Keystones, and Merchants Guild/Black Market Tokens drop so that folks are less likely to miss them.
- Fixing an issue where Entering a wild scene via a teleport portal in town does not apply grace period (even for solo players) which can result in death while loading
- Fixing instances of invisible enemies: Rift Beasts, Nemesis, Exiled Mages, Dread Worm, etc.
- Fixing an issue where in Monolith sometimes when starting an echo you don’t get teleported to it. No late entrance portal spawns. Attempting to start another echo claims there is already one in progress.
- Fixing an issue in Offline Dungeons where spending a key to retry results in key being consumed and player teleporting to a town instantly
- Fixing Flay getting players stuck in various areas
- Fixing impassable areas in caves and tombs online
- Improving client performance when interacting with large stashes.
