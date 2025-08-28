 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19760020 Edited 28 August 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This patch adresses the following issues:
  • Fixed an issue with improper font being used for Russian
  • When playing witn a gamepad, after making the drawing, the right stick cursor now behaves normally.
  • Charlie now has proper subtitles when trying to speak to the sleeping Samovar

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1675041
macOS 64-bit Depot 1675042
