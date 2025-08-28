- Fixed an issue with improper font being used for Russian
- When playing witn a gamepad, after making the drawing, the right stick cursor now behaves normally.
- Charlie now has proper subtitles when trying to speak to the sleeping Samovar
Patch 2.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch adresses the following issues:
