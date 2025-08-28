◈ August 28 Maintenance Patch Notes

​

● Maintenance Time : 9:00 ~ 12:00 (KST)

​

● Patch Details

◆ New Weapon: DMP-9 Prototype

ㆍRarity: EX

ㆍType: Dual Pistols

ㆍATK Type: Ranged ATK

ㆍUnique Effects

① \[An Elite Agent's Dignity]

- During combat, Crit DMG +N% and SPD +N%.

- When allies other than yourself take their turn and land a Weak Point Attack, gain \[Briefing] (stacks up to N times).

- At the start of your turn, if \[Briefing] is at max stacks, gain \[Keen Insight].

* \[Keen Insight]: Increases Pierce Boost by N%.

② \[Yeon Chae-young Signature: Commence Operation]

- Increases Ranged ATK +N% during combat.

- When Crit Rate exceeds N%, half of the excess value is temporarily converted into Crit DMG.

- At the start of your turn, if you have \[Keen Insight], gain \[Extra Action] once, and the AP cost of “Assassination” and “Mass Execution” is reduced by N for that turn.

- During combat, “Conceal” is enhanced.

* \[Conceal]: During combat, Crit DMG +N%. At the start of combat and after landing a Weak Point Attack, enter Stealth until the end of your turn.

③ Adjust Trait

* \[First Blood]: Once per Round, the first attack gains +N% Crit Rate and +N% Crit DMG. This effect lasts until the end of your turn.

◆ New Stigma (Phantom Banquet EX)

① 2-Piece Set

* During combat, Crit DMG +N%.

② 4-Piece Set

* During combat, Basic ATK DMG and combat skill DMG increase by N%.

* At the start of combat, SPD increases by N%. This effect ends when using a non-Standby skill.

* When using any Active skill while Stealthed, All ATK increases by N% until the end of the turn.

Part Icon Name Stigma Stat UP Phantom’s Invitation Melee ATK Ranged ATK Magic ATK DOWN Phantom’s Toast Crit rate LEFT Phantom’s Dance Pierce Boost RIGHT Phantom’s Feast Max HP

◆ New Contents

- A new Subjugation \[Frost Orb] will be added.

* By clearing \[Frost Orb], you can obtain the four Stigmas of the new \[Phantom Banquet] with a certain probability.

- \[Busy Beachside Escapade] and \[Eerie Beachside Escapade] will be added to the Timeline.

* You will be able to enjoy the event story stages \[Busy Beachside Escapade] and \[Eerie Beachside Escapade] once again.

◆ New Costume

▶ Vlissing – Finally, Tonight Lingerie

ㆍNew Vlissing costume Finally, Tonight Lingerie added.

ㆍObtainable through the Saint Virgin Vlissing Pass.

* Limited-time costumes will be available for purchase in the shop after a certain period following the end of the Season Pass.

◆ New Affection Event

ㆍA new Affection story for Vlissing has been added.

ㆍ5 Affection Traits unlocked across 5 Affection Levels.

ㆍMassage, Bath, and Bedroom scenes are included.

◆ Special Search Updates

ㆍNew Special Search begins: DMP-9 Prototype

ㆍReturn Search begins: The Saint Virgin of Tranel&Atra-hasis

* Period: Aug 28, 2025 (after maintenance) – Sep 11, 2025 10:00

◆ Limited-Time Event

ㆍNew 7-Day Login Event: Finally, Tonight Lingerie

ㆍEvent Period: Aug 28, 2025 (after maintenance) – Sep 11, 2025 10:00

◆ New Pass: Saint Virgin Vlissing Pass

ㆍThe New Saint Virgin Vlissing Pass begins!

ㆍIncludes a limited-time costume and Extercium.

ㆍPass Period: Aug 28, 2025 (after maintenance) – Sep 25, 2025 07:00

◆ Shop – New Bundles

- New bundle packages available:

① DMP-9 Prototype Overcloack Bundle

* DMP-9 Prototype×1, Large Rift Stone Box ×20

- New Limited-Time Bundles

① DMP-9 Prototype Recruitment Bundle

* Period: Aug 28, 2025 – Sep 11, 2025 10:00

* FairyNet Special Search Ticket ×5, Skill Level-up Selection Box x 2

② Vlissing Special Recruitment Bundle

* Period: Aug 28, 2025 – Sep 11, 2025 10:00

* FairyNet Special Search Ticket ×10, EX-Rank Contract Ticket ×1

③ Future Crystal of Yeon Chae-young

* Period: Aug 28, 2025 – Sep 11, 2025 10:00

* Future Crystal of Yeon Chae-young x81

- Next Market – Limited-Time Bundles

① Vlissing Special Recruitment Bundle

* Period: Aug 28, 2025 – Sep 11, 2025 10:00

* FairyNet Special Search Ticket ×10, EX-Rank Contract Ticket ×1

② Extercium Deluxe Bundle

* Period: Aug 28, 2025 – Sep 25, 2025 10:00

* Each account can purchase up to 2 times during the event period.

* 1300 Extercium, Large Memory-Forged Equipment Box x10, Large Rift Stone Box x10

- The costume shop will be updated with the “Latte Date” costume.

◆ New Mini-Event: Operation: Pound it Hard – Part 2

ㆍA new event, Operation: Pound it Hard – Part 2 begins!

ㆍPeriod: Aug 28, 2025 (after maintenance) – Sep 11, 2025 (before maintenance)

▶ Event Stages

- Depending on the stage clear conditions, you can obtain various rewards such as the 1st Anniversary Prophet's Crystal Ball of Vanguards and the 1st Anniversary Prophet's Crystal Ball of Weapons.

* 1st Anniversary Prophet's Crystal Ball of Vanguards allows you to select and obtain one EX-grade Vanguard released up to July 31, 2025.

* 1st Anniversary Prophet's Crystal Ball of Weapons allows you to select and obtain one EX-grade weapon released up to July 31, 2025.

- Earn rewards based on mission objectives.

- Stages can be replayed for additional rewards.

▶ Event Achievements

- Complete daily and permanent achievements to earn event tokens.

​

▶ Exchange Shop

- Trade the tokens that you've earned for item via the exchange.

▶ Event Attendance

- Receive daily login rewards during the event.

​

▶ Dopamine Channel

- Larina’s Dopamine Channel returns! Access Larina’s Dopamine Channel during the event.

◆ Improvements

- The performance of certain skills for Vlissing will be adjusted.

ⓐ Active: Sharp Wave

\[ntent]: Previously, this skill saw little use, as its damage was underwhelming and healing marks could only be applied when targeting an enemy. This created awkward flow and unnecessary AP costs. The adjustments aim to ease these restrictions and elevate its tactical value.

> Buffed skill damage

> Added a new buff: when hitting allies, grants Crit Rate Up

* Signature weapon Atra-hasis gains a new feature: changes this to a directional skill

ⓑ Active: Wave of Life Cycle

\[Intent]: The skill’s restrictions and low efficiency made it difficult to use effectively in battle. Adjustments were made to improve convenience and add secondary supportive effects fitting Vlissing’s role.

> Changed from single-target to circular AoE (radius increases with skill level)

> Healing amount reduced

* Direct healing decreased, but passive skill Ebb and Flow’s healing increased, resulting in higher total healing

ⓒ Passive: Ebb and Flow

\[Intent]: Vlissing’s DOT-heal effect was too weak, limiting its impact. We’ve strengthened both healing-over-time and damage-over-time so she can better fulfill her dual role.

> Healing-over-time increased; healing now scales with the target’s missing HP

> Additional Pierce DMG from the effect significantly increased; damage also scales with the target’s missing HP

* Vlissing’s core damage output comes from Ebb and Flow’s additional damage

ⓓ Active: Flooding Flow

\[Intent]: Although boasting a wide area, this skill’s excessive AP cost limited its use. We’ve reduced the cost and added new damage effects, while also granting mobility utility to give Vlissing dual roles as healer and sub-DPS.

> Reduced AP cost

> Reduced cooldown

> At battle start, before casting this skill, SPD increased

> On use, grants a 2R buff increasing additional damage

> On hit, grants a 2R buff increasing Elemental Boost and Magic ATK

> Increased damage

> Using this skill now reduces Evade for 2R

> Direct healing reduced (compensated by increased healing from Ebb and Flow)

ⓔ Exclusive Weapon: Atra-hasis

\[Unique: The Great Flood]

> Increased All DEF Up effect for allies

> Increased All DEF Down effect on enemies

> Increased duration of All DEF Down applied to enemies

\[Vlissing Signature: Sacred Flow]

> Increases Max HP and Additional DMG Amp during combat

> Changed Sharp Wave to directional attack

> On hit against enemies with Tangled Flow, deals extra Slash DMG

> On hit, grants 1 stack of Tangled Flow (success chance scales with Additional DMG Amp)

> At Round start, if an ally has Clean Flow, grants them increased All ATK (buff amount increased)

ⓕ Bug Fixes

> Fixed an issue where “All ATK Up” applied to allies did not apply to Vlissing herself

ⓖ Stigma: Brilliant Touch of Earth – 4-Piece

\[Intent]: This stigma underperformed, reducing its viability. Adjustments were made to increase its value and synergy, especially when used with Atra-hasis, enabling Vlissing to act as a buffer who enhances allies’ Magic ATK.

> Increases AP Recovery during combat

> Buff effect increased when using healing skills on allies

- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the skill \[Conceal] was unclear by revising the description for better clarity.

- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Yeon Chae-young’s skill \[Bold Move] was unclear by revising the description for better clarity.

- Fixed an issue where the Quick View tooltips for Yeon Chae-young and So Joo-hee were missing by adding them.

- Fixed an issue where the Crit Rate display was capped at 100%, allowing values exceeding 100% to now be displayed.

◆ Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue by revising the tooltip text for Bounty Stigma rewards to ensure consistency.

- Fixed an issue by correcting inconsistent or unclear tooltip text for certain Stigmas.

- Fixed an issue where the \[Purify] effect display occasionally did not disappear as intended.

- Fixed an issue where the \[Counter Wave] effect in Vlissing’s skill \[Embracing Wave] was being applied abnormally often.

​