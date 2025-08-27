Jumping has been reworked and enabled for the following creatures: Gallimimus, Deinonychus, Troodon, Velociraptor, Oviraptor, Compsognathus, and Human.
Fixed a creature initialization error that could sometimes occur for wild creatures.
Fixed a glitch when flyers would land sometimes it would lock up your creature and they wouldn't be able to move.
Fixed some problems with the animators for all of the flyers.
