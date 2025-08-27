 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19759823
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Jumping has been reworked and enabled for the following creatures: Gallimimus, Deinonychus, Troodon, Velociraptor, Oviraptor, Compsognathus, and Human.

  • Fixed a creature initialization error that could sometimes occur for wild creatures.

  • Fixed a glitch when flyers would land sometimes it would lock up your creature and they wouldn't be able to move.

  • Fixed some problems with the animators for all of the flyers.

Changed depots in evolution branch

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
